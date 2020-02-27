Police search for trio accused of pickpocketing 70-year-old woman in Lower Makefield Township

Police are searching for a trio accused of pickpocketing an elderly woman at a grocery store in Lower Makefield Township.

They were in and out of the store in under four minutes Customers entering the ShopRite on Big Oak Road were stunned to learn that police say a quick-moving trio of thieves targeted an unsuspecting 70-year-old woman in the produce section there.

"He makes a comment about the produce she's shopping for. Two suspects successfully take her wallet," Lower Makefield Police Detective Richard Meehl said.

Police say the three suspects quickly ditched their shopping carts and left the store in an SUV. They headed right to a nearby shopping center where Best Buy, Home Depot, and Dicks' Sporting Goods are located. The suspects went on a shopping spree using the victim's credit cards to rack up thousands of dollars in purchases, according to police.

"They got over $5,000. All the purchases were gift cards. There was an Apple computer at the Best Buy," Meehl said.

Investigators say these suspects may have struck elsewhere. They're circulating their photos to surrounding police departments.

Investigators are also urging shoppers in big stores to be on the alert when people approach them.

