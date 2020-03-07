Police searching 11-year-old girl missing from Overbrook

article

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing early Saturday morning in Overbrook.

Authorities say Leylah White-Cotterell was last seen on the 5700 block of Dunlap Street just before 1 a.m.

According to police, Leylah is 5-foot-2, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a ripped blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with red stripes on both arms and a 'Boys n the Hood' image on the front.

Police say White frequents the area of James W. Johnson Homes on the 2500 block of West Norris Street.

Anyone with any information on Leylah's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

