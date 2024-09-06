Police searching for Delaware prisoner who never returned from work release

article

Authorities are searching for a prisoner who they say failed to return to a lower-level Delaware corrections facility after leaving on an approved work pass.

The Delaware Department of Corrections said 30-year-old Shane Windell "willfully walked away" from the Sussex Community Corrections Center on Thursday.

Windell, who was incarcerated for impersonation of a public official, is now wanted for escape after conviction.

Windell is described by police as 6-feet-tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"The offender's whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time," a press release from the department of corrections said.

Community Correction Centers are Level 4 facilities that manage offenders who are transitioning back into the community, officials explained.

The centers, they said, are "not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approve treatment sessions."