Police searching for 12-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Wednesday night.

Authorities say Danerra Montgomery was last spotted on the 200 block of North Simpson Street around 8:30 p.m.

Danerra is described as 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with long black hair. Police say she was wearing a red and black jacket, blue pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with information on Danerra's whereabouts is encouraged to contact detectives at 215-686-3183.