Police searching for 14-year-old suspect in homicide of elderly man

Police in Chester City are searching for a 14-year-old boy who they believe shot and killed a 79-year-old man in his car Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, Zhafir Tinsley-Jones fatally shot Robert Womack in the back of head on 3rd Street and Highland Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Police say the car driven by Womack eventually crashed on 3rd Street and Wilcox Street. Paramedics from Crozer-Chester Medical Center reportedly pronounced Womack dead on the scene.

Police reportedly received calls for both a shooting and an accident in the Trainer Borough of Chester City. They were later able to link the two incidents and peg Tinsley-Jones as a suspect.

Investigators urge anyone with information on Tinsley-Jones' whereabouts to contact police or call Detective McFate at 610-477-8428.

