Police searching for 15-year-old reported missing from West Oak Lane

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy from West Oak Lane.

Cameron Stephens-Frye was reported missing on Thursday from the 1600 block of East Tulpehocken Street.

Cameron is described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with short black hair, hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, grey sweat pants, and flip flops.

Detectives say Cameron is known to frequent the area of Walnut Lane and Cornelius Street.

Anyone with information on Cameron's whereabouts is urged to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911.

