Police searching for 19-year-old wanted in connection with deadly Germantown stabbing

Police announced on Wednesday that they are searching for a 19-year-old woman who they say is wanted for a deadly stabbing in Germantown on Monday.

Just before noon, police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street for reports of a person screaming.

Upon arrival, responding officers say they located a 25-year-old man in the third floor bathroom of the residence with a stab wound to the neck.

Medics pronounced the victim, later identified as Alwaleed Algheraibi, dead on scene.

Now, police say they have connected 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers from Columbus, Georgia to the deadly stabbing.

Investigators believe she could be driving a 2017 black Kia Sorento with Georgia tag number CUS-1413.

Authorities say Marie Rodgers will be charged with murder, robbery, burglary, theft, and possessing an instrument of crime.

The Philadelphia Homicide Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating Marie Rodgers. They have issued a $20,000 reward leading to her arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.