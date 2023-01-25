Police: 3 linked to deadly Philadelphia gas station robbery in custody

Three persons of interest are in custody in connection to a deadly armed robbery of a Philadelphia gas station market, police announced Wednesday.

The arrests come a week after police say three masked men barged behind the counter of an ExxonMobil station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Jan. 17 and shot dead the 67-year-old clerk.

In surveillance video shared by the Philadelphia Police Department this week, one of the robbers points a handgun at the clerk as another kicks open the door leading behind the counter.

All three suspects then robbed the store as the clerk laid dying, according to Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom of the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Authorities did not share the names of the persons of interest or elaborate on their alleged involvement in the deadly robbery.

The victim has since been identified as Siboram Patro, a longtime employee at the station.