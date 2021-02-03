Police searching for 3 suspects in assault, robbery in South Philadelphia

Police are searching for three suspects who stalked their victim in South Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happpened on Jan. 27th at approximately 4:20 p.m. on the 2600 block of South Bancroft.

Video shows three women, the suspects, beginning to stalk their victim and following the victim across the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue and onto the 2700 block of South Smedley Street.

As the victim walks away from the vehicle, the suspects approached and sprayed the victim with pepper spray. They then knocked the victim to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground the suspects punched the victim and took the vehicle keys. The suspects then fled in the victim's vehicle.

If you see these suspects do not approach, contact 911 immediately. If you have any information about this crime or these suspects please contact: South Detective Division: 215-686-3013/3014.