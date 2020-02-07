Police searching for 37-year-old woman missing from Elmwood Park
ELMWOOD PARK - Authorities are searching for a 37-year-old woman who went missing from Elmwood nearly a week ago.
Police say Tina Marie Shumakeris was last spotted Feb. 1 on the 2500 block of South Felton Street around 1 p.m.
Shumakeris is described as 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.
Police say she was last seen wearing a short bubble jacket, black tights and black slippers.
Anyone with information on Shumakeris's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3183.
