Police searching for 37-year-old woman missing from Elmwood Park

Authorities are searching for a 37-year-old woman who went missing from Elmwood nearly a week ago.

Police say Tina Marie Shumakeris was last spotted Feb. 1 on the 2500 block of South Felton Street around 1 p.m.

Shumakeris is described as 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a short bubble jacket, black tights and black slippers.

Anyone with information on Shumakeris's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3183.

