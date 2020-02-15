Police searching for 77-year-old woman missing from Elmwood Park
ELMWOOD PARK - Philadelphia police are searching for a missing endangered woman elderly woman from Elmwood Park.
Authorities say Kathleen Maiorano, 77, was last seen Thursday afternoon on the 2800 block of Bittern Place.
She is described as 5-foot-3, 140 lbs with green eyes and white hair.
Police say Maiorano could be driving a 2014 Volkswagon Jetta with a Pennsylvania license plate number JHW-5904.
Anyone with information on Maiorano whereabouts is encouraged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.
