Police searching for 77-year-old woman missing from Elmwood Park

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing endangered woman elderly woman from Elmwood Park.

Authorities say Kathleen Maiorano, 77, was last seen Thursday afternoon on the 2800 block of Bittern Place.

She is described as 5-foot-3, 140 lbs with green eyes and white hair.

Police say Maiorano could be driving a 2014 Volkswagon Jetta with a Pennsylvania license plate number JHW-5904.

Anyone with information on Maiorano whereabouts is encouraged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

