Police searching for alleged South Philadelphia arson suspect

Police are searching for a man suspected of committing arson in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, on the 2100 block of McKean Street.

Surveillance video depicts a man entering the property and starting several fires inside.

Police said the fires were quickly supressed and that no injuries were reported.

Authorities described the suspect as a black man in his late 50s or early 60s. He has a goatee and was wearing blue jeans with multiple layers of jackets.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

