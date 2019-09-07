Suspects sought in alleged arson at West Philadelphia home

article

Police are investigating after a suspected arson left a West Philadelphia home fully engulfed in flames overnight.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 5000 block of Irving Street.

A witness told police they heard glass break and saw two male suspects with hoodies tied tight around their faces in front of the home, the front door of which was on fire. The witness then reported seeing one of the suspects throw what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail through the home's front window.

The Red Paw Emergency Relief Team rescued two cats from the home. Both appeared okay and were transported to VCA Old Marple Animal Hospital for temporary boarding.

A neighboring property was damaged in addition to the primary residence. No injuries were reported.

Philadelphia fire officials declared the incident an act of arson. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

