Police searching for car in deadly South Philadelphia hit-and-run

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a car wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last week in South Philadelphia.

Authorities say Elisa Osano was near the intersection of 8th Street and Oregon Avenue around 5 p.m. last Thursday when she fell into traffic and was hit by a white Cadillac SUV.

The driver did not stop and continued eastbound on the 400 block of Oregon Avenue.

Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run to contact detectives at 215-685-3180 or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest