Police searching for man accused of attacking North Philadelphia store worker with hammer, stealing money

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a North Philadelphia business.

Authorities say the incident occurred on November 25, 2022, on the 2700 block of North 5th Street around 9 a.m.

According to officials, the man saw the store employee and told them in Spanish that he was waiting for the store to open so he could play a video game inside.

After the employee opened the store and the suspect entered, he pushed the employee behind the counter and removed a hammer from his waistband, demanding money, police say.

The employee opened the cash register for the suspect after being hit in the back with the hammer, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect took an unknown amount of money and then fled.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.