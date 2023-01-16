Violent MLK Day in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, several injured

A night of violence capping Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia left two people dead and several others injured, including a 12-year-old boy.

In just three hours, police say they responded to at least four separate shootings across the city, two of which were fatal.

Around 8 p.m., officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to 5100 block of North 8th Street for reports of shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Responding officers drove the boy to Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small tools reporters that family members heard one gunshot inside the home and found the pre-teen in a second floor bedroom. Investigators say they are exploring the possibility that the victim accidentally shot himself. Small said investigators have not been able to find the gun and all the people inside the home are being interviewed.

Just before that incident, around 7:30 p.m., police say they received numerous 911 calls about a shooting on the 6400 block of Akron Street. When police arrived, they say they initially found a man lying on the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

During their response to Akron Street, police say they also received calls about a man and woman, believed to be husband and wife, at the 1700 block of Cottman Avenue, both suffering from gunshot wounds inside their vehicle.

MONDAY NIGHT VIOLENCE:

The woman, 39, was suffering a graze wound to her shoulder while the man, 46, was shot in the back of the head, according to authorities. Both victims were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where the man was placed in critical condition and immediately rushed to surgery. The woman is reported to be in stable condition.

After further investigation, police believe the man and woman were shot in the area of Levick and Akron streets, where police initially found the man with a gunshot wound to the back. Police believe the couple drove from Levick and Akron streets to Cottman Avenue after being shot.

Preliminary information suggests the triple shooting may have been a result of an auto accident. Police say at least one of the vehicles had a bullet hole in the driver's side door and had fresh damage on the driver's side.

Earlier in the night, just before 6 p.m., police say they responded to the 5500 block of Crowson Street for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they say they found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times in the head inside the living room of an East Germantown home.

Medics say they pronounced the victim dead on scene. Small told reporters that four spent shell casings were found next to the victim's body, but no weapon was recovered on scene.

Just an hour before police responded to Crowson Street, officers were at the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports that a man had been shot.

When police arrived, they say they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot two times in the stomach and one time in the face. He was transported to Temple Hospital where police say he was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m.

Homicide detectives and officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are actively investigating all four shootings that occurred across the city. They are asking anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact them immediately.