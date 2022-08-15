Police searching for man wanted in Center City sexual assault

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of an early morning sexual assault in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department on Monday shared surveillance footage of the suspect who they estimate to be between 30-40-years-old and no taller than 5-foot-8.

Authorities say the suspect, seen on video pushing a maroon mountain bike, is wanted for an Aug. 11th sexual assault that occurred on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police did not share information on the incident or the victim's condition.

Investigators believe the suspect is known to frequent Center City.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is urged to call the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477.