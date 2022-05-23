Police searching for man who allegedly used 'simulated weapon' to rob Center City Dunkin'

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a Dunkin' location in Center City.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Friday at 3:50 p.m. at the Dunkin' located at 2100 Market Street.

Police say the suspect pulled out a "simulated weapon" and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect was able to get away with about $150 before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 215-686-8477 or anonymously online here.