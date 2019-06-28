Police searching for man who allegedly vandalized Holocaust memorial

Police are searching for a man who allegedly vandalized the Holocaust memorial in Center City earlier this week.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man walking in front of the memorial pillars located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Police say the unknown man approached the pillars, picked up an object, and carved the initials 'RBM' with two lightning bolts onto the pillars.

The 'lightning bolts' appear to resemble an insignia used by the Nazi-era military force commonly referred to as the 'S.S.'

Police describe the suspect as a middle-aged white man. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, blue sneakers and was carrying a green bag.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident can contact detectives at 215-686-8477.

FOX 29 has withheld the image of the lightning bolts to not spread signs of hate.