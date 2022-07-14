Police searching for man who shot at crowd, injured two people in Kensington, authorities say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for the suspect accused of shooting two people in Kensington earlier this month.

According to police, officers with SEPTA Transit Police and the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue just before 1 a.m. on July 7.

Authorities say two victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, were found under the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line.

Both were transported to Temple Hospital and listed in critical condition, according to officials.

Police say the suspected shooter was seen leaving a corner store just before firing into a crowd of people on Kensington Avenue before fleeing on Orleans Street.

Authorities released surveillance video of the shooting and the suspect was seen in an Armani Exchange shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.