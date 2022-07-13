Police: 2-year-old boy, 3 others injured after car shot at least 10 times in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating after quadruple shooting left four people, including one child, injured in West Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

A 26-year-old man was found shot in the leg at Creighton Street and Wyalusing Avenue where police say shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. He is said to be in critical conditions.

Just a block away, police say two 20-year-old women and two children were found inside a Kia SUV riddled with gunfire.

Both women are in critical condition after police say the driver was shot in the back, and the passenger shot in the head.

Two children were in the backseat of the car as at least 10 shots were fired, according to police.

Police say a 2-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and is in stable condition. A 6-year-old boy was reportedly not shot.

MORE HEADLINES:

The car was taken by at least 10 gunshots, and may have been targeted, according to police.

Police have not released any information about what may have sparked the shooting, or any potential suspects.

An investigation is underway as police check surveillance cameras in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.