Police: 4 teenagers hospitalized with severe injuries after being shot in North Philadelphia

Police say four teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot in North Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened just before 2 a.m.

Police say officers with the 6th District responded to numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots and a shooting near 7th and Wallace Streets.

When police and medics arrived on scene, they found four shooting victims in the courtyard of the Spring Garden Homes, according to authorities.

Small says two of the shooting victims ran inside a property of the Spring Garden Homes after being shot.

According to police, the victims were two teenage boys and two teenage girls.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say all of the teenagers are in critical but stable condition and they are expected to be okay.

Small says a 16-year-old girl sustained a serious gunshot wound to the face, while a 14-year-old girl was also shot in the face.

The boys, ages 13 and 15, were shot in their arms and legs, according to officials.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Small says 21 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon were found in the courtyard of the complex.

Investigators say they believe all four of the victims were standing near the home where two of the teens live.

According to police, a revolver was also found on the scene, but they do now know how it relates to the shooting.

Authorities say they do not have a motive at this time, but said they will check cameras in the area.

This shooting came a few hours after another quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia that left several people injured, including a 2-year-old.

It also comes at a time when the city has implemented a curfew for children and teens under 18.