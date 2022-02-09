Police searching for men who shot at bystander more than 50 times at Old City gas station

Philadelphia police officers are searching for four men they say fired multiple guns at a person at a gas station late last month.

The incident happened at the Lukoil gas station market located on 600 N Delaware Avenue at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 22, according to police. The person they were allegedly shooting at was inside his vehicle.

Police say the four suspects shot at least 54 rounds of ammunition, but no injuries were reported.

Surveillance video released by the police department shows the men firing their weapons before leaving the scene in what authorities say is a late model, dark Land Rover SUV.

This photo released by Philadelphia Police shows four suspects the department is looking for in connection to a shooting at a Lukoil gas station on Jan. 22. (Philadelphia Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

