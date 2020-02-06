Police searching for missing 17-year-old from Spring Garden

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Authorities say Ladesha Tyson was last spotted Tuesday night at the Youth Emergency Services building on the 1500 block of West Fairmount Avenue.

Tyson is described as 5-foot-3, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Ladesha's whereabouts is encouraged to contact investigators at 215-686-3093.

