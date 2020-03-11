Police searching for missing 50-year-old woman from West Philadelphia

article

Authorities are searching for a 50-year-old woman who went missing from West Philadelphia Monday morning.

Police say Lisa Dawn Dixon was last spotted on the 5000 block of Pine Street around 10:30 a.m.

Dixon is described as 5-foot-4, 225 pounds with brown eyes, black shoulder length hair and scars on her forehead and nose.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red vest, flowered shirt, black pants, pink socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Dixon's whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.

