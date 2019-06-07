Police searching for missing 82-year-old man

Philadelphia police are searching for an 82-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday night.

According to detectives, Earle Russell was last seen on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Police say Russell suffers from dementia.

Russell is described as 5'9, 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He is last known to be wearing a black shirt with white stripes, black pants and brown slippers.

Anyone with information on Russell's whereabouts can contact detectives at 215-686-3183.