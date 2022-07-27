Police searching for suspect accused of robbing, injuring 70-year-old man in North Philadelphia

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of robbing and injuring an older adult in North Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on July 15 at 2:20 p.m. inside of a store on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue.

Police say the suspect approached a 70-year-old man, grabbed him and took about $75 from his hands.

According to investigators, the incident caused the 70-year-old to fall and fracture his hip.

Authorities say the suspect fled after the incident and he was last seen going east towards Watts Street.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.