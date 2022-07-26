Police share pictures of 3 swimmers sought in violent incident at Kensington pool

article

Authorities shared photos of three unruly swimmers who they say became violent when they were asked to leave a Philadelphia pool last week.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared the pictures Monday afternoon in hopes that the public could help identify the girls.

Police were called to the McVeigh Playground Rec Center on the 400 block of East Ontario Street in Kensington last Thursday for reports of three rowdy swimmers.

Investigators say staff members repeatedly asked three female swimmers to leave for "unruly behavior" but they refused and became hostile. The swimmers continued to sit at the end of the pool threaten staff members, police said.

Staff members closed the pool and all other swimmers left without an issue, according to police. The female swimmers then attempted to follow the pool employees into the rec center building. The employees attempted to block them from entering and police say a physical altercation ensued as two of the swimmers began 'swinging their fists and their hands at the pool staff.

Staff members were able to get the combatants out of the building at which point police said they vandalized three parked cars. Amid the chaos, police say two unknown men entered the rec center building and took an employee's bag which was later recovered.

Police say five people between the ages of 17 and 63 were hurt during the incident, but none of the injuries appear to be serious. The damage to the three parked cars includes a broken windshield, a dent on a roof and scratches.

Investigators say they have recovered some video and interviewed witnesses. In a press conference the following afternoon, police encouraged the three female swimmers to contact police.

"Pools are supposed to be a safe place for kids that they can go and relax and cool off, and it's unfortunate that the actions of a few kind of ruined it for the community," said Philadelphia Police Captain Matthew James.