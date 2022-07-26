Police: Man fired weapon several times while talking to police in Philadelphia barricade
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say no officers were hurt when an armed man barricaded himself inside a Philadelphia home and fired his gun several times Tuesday afternoon.
Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7500 block of Chelwynde Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of a man shot, police said.
Responding officers encountered an armed man inside a second floor bedroom who allegedly pointed a gun at police, according to investigators.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police share pictures of 3 swimmers sought in violent incident at Kensington pool
- Suspect on the run after robbing WFSF Bank at gunpoint in East Germantown, police say
- Pennsylvania State Police: Man, 44, fatally struck in Upper Chichester Township hit-and-run
The officers managed to exit the house safely and declared the situation a barricade, police said.
Authorities say the suspect fired several times while negotiations were ongoing, according to authorities.
No injuries to police were reported and the suspect was taken into custody.