Police: Man fired weapon several times while talking to police in Philadelphia barricade

article

Authorities say no officers were hurt when an armed man barricaded himself inside a Philadelphia home and fired his gun several times Tuesday afternoon.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7500 block of Chelwynde Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of a man shot, police said.

Responding officers encountered an armed man inside a second floor bedroom who allegedly pointed a gun at police, according to investigators.

The officers managed to exit the house safely and declared the situation a barricade, police said.

Authorities say the suspect fired several times while negotiations were ongoing, according to authorities.

No injuries to police were reported and the suspect was taken into custody.