Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man fired weapon several times while talking to police in Philadelphia barricade

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

No officers were hurt when a suspect barricaded himself inside a Philadelphia home and fired his weapon several times, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say no officers were hurt when an armed man barricaded himself inside a Philadelphia home and fired his gun several times Tuesday afternoon. 

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7500 block of Chelwynde Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of a man shot, police said. 

Responding officers encountered an armed man inside a second floor bedroom who allegedly pointed a gun at police, according to investigators. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The officers managed to exit the house safely and declared the situation a barricade, police said. 

Authorities say the suspect fired several times while negotiations were ongoing, according to authorities. 

No injuries to police were reported and the suspect was taken into custody.