Police searching for suspect accused of setting fire inside Center City shoe store

Authorities are searching for a suspect who is accused of setting a fire inside a Center City shoe store during the citywide looting and rioting last month.

Police say the Philadelphia Runner Store on the 1600 block of Sansom Street was ransacked on May 30 by numerous unidentified individuals.

In the wake of the looting, surveillance footage allegedly shows a man set fire to shoeboxes and paper products scattered on the floor. Police say the fire caused "significant property damage."

The blaze was doused by the store's sprinkler system before it spread to engulf the entire building.

Police are looking for a black man approximately 18 to 25 years with a tattoo on his left shoulder. The man was wearing a light-colored tank top, dark sweatpants and Nike shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Det. Golczewski of the Arson Task Force at 215-446-7875.

