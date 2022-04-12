Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for suspect accused of stabbing, killing man outside New Castle motel

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:02AM
Delaware
Frank Deshields, 52, of New Castle is being sought in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man outside of a New Castle motel. 

NEW CASTLE, Del. - Police in Delaware are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man outside of a motel in New Castle on Sunday. 

According to Delaware State Police, 52-year-old Frank Deshields is being sought by authorities. 

Police say troopers responded to The Super Lodge on West Avenue for a reported stabbing. 

According to authorities, troopers found a 45-year-old New Castle man outside of the motel with a stab wound to his upper torso. 

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities say. 

Investigators say Deshields is a suspect in the case and an arrest warrant was obtained for first-degree murder and weapon charges. 

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to authorities. Anyone with information on the case is based to call Detective Daniel Grassi at 302-365-8441. 

