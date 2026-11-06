Police searching for suspect in deadly Lansdowne shooting of 18-year-old

The Brief Lansdowne police have obtained an arrest warrant for Amir Eskridge in connection with the homicide of Richard DeShield Jr. on September 8. Police are requesting help from the public to locate Eskridge and continue to seek additional leads regarding the case. Investigators determined DeShield died from gunshot wounds and say the investigation remains ongoing.



Police are asking for the public's help to find Amir Eskridge, wanted in the September 8 homicide of 18-year-old Richard DeShield Jr., according to the Lansdowne Police Department. Officers say they obtained an arrest warrant for Eskridge following a detailed investigation and are encouraging anyone with information about his location to contact authorities.

What we know:

Police say the shooting took place on September 8 at around 10:34 p.m. near 260 North Wycombe Avenue. A Lansdowne police officer reported seeing two men in dark hooded clothing standing by a gray Buick LaCrosse. As the officer approached, gunshots were heard and the suspects ran into an apartment building, according to officials.

The Buick left the area quickly and crashed near North Maple Avenue. Responding officers found DeShield inside the car, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. The Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office reported that DeShield died from gunshot wounds.

Amir Eskridge, 21, is being sought in connection to the September murder of 18-year-old Richard DeShields Jr.

After the shooting, police searched the Marshall House Apartments and found Amir Eskridge hiding in a basement electrical room. Investigators collected evidence from the apartment building and the victim's vehicle and followed up with witness statements, forensic analyses and testing of firearms, DNA and cellular devices. Based on these findings, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Eskridge.

What's next:

Lansdowne police are continuing their investigation and are seeking public help in locating Eskridge. They are also working to identify anyone else who may have been involved, according to police.