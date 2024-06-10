Police searching for suspect linked to armed robberies of Philadelphia businesses

article

Authorities are searching for a man who they believe is responsible for at least two armed robberies of businesses in Philadelphia.

Police shared footage Monday of the suspect, seen wearing a baseball cap, a two-tone t-shirt and long pants, walking through a SEPTA turnstile.

Investigators believe the man is linked to a robbery on the 400 block of Girard Avenue on May 24, and another on E Clearfield Street five days later.

Police did not provide details about the robberies the suspect is thought to be connected to.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.