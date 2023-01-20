Police searching for suspect wanted in pattern of attempted sexual assaults of women walking in Philly

article

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a series of incidents across Philadelphia.

Police say incidents occurred in the 25th, 35th and 39th Districts.

According to officials, the first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 13 on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street in the Nicetown section of the city.

Authorities say a victim was walking down the street when an unknown man ran up to her, grabbed her, covered her mouth and pulled her to the ground.

The woman was able to fight off the suspect, causing him to flee through a nearby alley.

About two hours later in North Philadelphia, police responded to 5th and Annsbury Streets for reports of a person screaming, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect came up behind a woman and grabbed her pants from behind in what is believed to be an attempt to pull them down.

The woman was able to get away, per police.

The third incident occurred on January 18 just after 7 p.m. on the 4900 block of North Lawrence Street, police say.

According to officials, a woman was walking north on the 4900 block of North Lawrence Street when the suspect approached her from behind and tried to push her to the ground.

Police say the suspect attempted to pull down the woman's pants and then fled on foot on the 4900 block of Lawrence Street.

In a Friday afternoon press conference, officials said they are confident the offender is the same person in the cases.

Authorities say the suspect's attacks are escalating and they are urgently attempting to remove the suspect from the streets.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215- 686-3251.