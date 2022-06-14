Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for suspect accused of stealing bike worth about $100K from Northern Liberties shop

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a high-priced bike from a bike shop. 

Police say the robbery took place just after 7 a.m. on June 11 at a bike shop located on N 2nd Street. 

According to authorities, the suspect entered the property by breaking the back door's glass window to open the door. 

Police say the suspect stole a 1996 military prototype bicycle worth about $100,000 before fleeing the area. 

Authorities released surveillance video showing the suspect they are looking for. 

No additional information was released. 