Police share new information on deadly officer-involved shooting of triple murder suspect

Investigators in Philadelphia detailed the moment police closed in on a triple murder suspect who died in an exchange of gunfire with an officer.

Jahad Snead, 41, is believed to have shot four family members inside a home on the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street in Lawncrest early Monday morning.

Denise Snead-Doran, 63, Gregory Doran, 61, and Nina O'Brien, 42 died in shooting. A 42-year-old woman was also struck by gunfire but survived, according to police.

Investigators quickly developed Snead as a suspect in the quadruple shooting and advised officers to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Pilot with a Pennsylvania tag.

Hours later, a police lieutenant was leaving a wellness check in East Mount Airy when police say she located Snead's vehicle on the 100 block of East Hortter Street.

When the vehicle past the lieutenant's cruiser, authorities say a woman was driving and a man was in the front passenger's seat with the seat reclined.

Authorities pulled over the Honda Pilot at the intersection of Hortter and Ross streets, but when they ordered the occupants to exit the vehicle it sped away.

Police pursed the suspect's car for several blocks until a 14th district Sergeant bumped the Pilot from behind, causing it to come to a stop at Phil-Ellena Street.

With the vehicle stopped and surrounded by police, a 14th District officer approached the passenger's side and ordered Snead to exit the vehicle.

Investigators say Snead fired towards the officer, who returned fire fatally wounding Snead. He was pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center, police said.

The 32-year-old officer suffered cuts on his hands from broken glass and was treated and released from Roxborough Hospital.

The officer, a 6-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, was placed on administrative duty per police policy pending the outcome of an investigation.