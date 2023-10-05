Gas station robbery escalates into stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia: police

Police say a suspect fled the scene after a robbery quickly became violent in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was stabbed one time in the arm inside a Sunoco on Woodhaven Road around 6:30 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as being a masked man wearing an orange "Gap" hoodie, green pants and red sneakers, carrying a black duffel bag.

Police say he was last seen on Knights Road.