Gas station robbery escalates into stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a suspect fled the scene after a robbery quickly became violent in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning.
The victim, a 41-year-old man, was stabbed one time in the arm inside a Sunoco on Woodhaven Road around 6:30 a.m.
He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is described as being a masked man wearing an orange "Gap" hoodie, green pants and red sneakers, carrying a black duffel bag.
Police say he was last seen on Knights Road.