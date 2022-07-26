Suspect on the run after robbing WFSF Bank at gunpoint in East Germantown, police say

Police are looking for a man they say committed an armed robbery in East Germantown Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect reportedly stole approximately $2,000 from WFSF Bank on the 5300 block of Chew Avenue around 1:20 p.m.

Police say he was armed, and fled on foot into the 35th Police District.

He was reportedly wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, white sneakers, blue surgical mask and a purple glove on his left hand.

No one was injured during the robbery.