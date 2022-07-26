Suspect on the run after robbing WFSF Bank at gunpoint in East Germantown, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say committed an armed robbery in East Germantown Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect reportedly stole approximately $2,000 from WFSF Bank on the 5300 block of Chew Avenue around 1:20 p.m.
Police say he was armed, and fled on foot into the 35th Police District.
He was reportedly wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, white sneakers, blue surgical mask and a purple glove on his left hand.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Man, 32, dies after being shot in head, body in North Philadelphia
- Police: Smiling suspect sought after young man shot and killed in Kensington
- Pennsylvania State Police: Man, 44, fatally struck in Upper Chichester Township hit-and-run
No one was injured during the robbery.