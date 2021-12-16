Police: Fourth victim dies after Delaware stabbing rampage

article

Authorities say a fourth victim of a fatal stabbing incident in Delaware has died.

New Castle County Police say 68-year-old Donald Grier, 68 died shortly early Thursday.

Grier had been hospitalized in critical condition since the Dec. 3 stabbing at a townhome in Townsend.

Officers found his wife, 71-year-old Alicia Grier, mortally wounded inside the residence, along with the bodies of 53-year-old Linda Santucci and 19-year-old Michael Santucci Jr.

Authorities have charged 40-year-old Donald Grier Jr. with multiple counts of murder and other crimes.

