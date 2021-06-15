Police shoot 2 men they say were firing semiautomatic weapons in West Mount Airy

Two men have been shot after police say they were firing semiautomatic weapons.

The incident happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Glen Echo Road in the West Mount Airy section of the city.

Police say, the semiautomatic weapons were being fired multiple times before they arrived. When police arrived, the two men continued to fire their weapons.

One was shooting a semiautomatic rifle while the other was shooting a semiautomatic handgun.

As a result, police say they had to use force and shot both men.

An 18-year-old man was shot and wounded in the leg while a 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face.

An investigation into the shooting remains underway.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter