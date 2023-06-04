Police: Shooting erupts at church in Camden County; investigation underway
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - A small church in Camden County became the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Officers responded to the First Baptist Church on New Brooklyn Road in Winslow Township around 3:30 p.m.
Police say a shooting unfolded at the church, but it is unclear if shots were fired inside or outside. Details of what led to the shooting have yet to be released.
The victim's condition, as well as their identify, are also unknown at this time.
The shooting is under investigation.