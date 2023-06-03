Young woman rushed to hospital after 3 cars collide in Port Richmond, police say

article

An early morning crash on a street in Port Richmond sent at least one victim to a local hospital Saturday.

Three cars collided on the 3200 block of Tulip Street shortly before 3 a.m.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital for her injuries, but her condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported, and police have yet to release details on what led to the three-car crash.