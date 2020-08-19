Police: Shooting leaves one teen dead, another wounded in New Castle County

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead and another wounded in New Castle County.

Officers responded to the area of Rysing Drive in the community of Edgemoor for a report of a shooting on Wednesday.

According to police, a 19-year-old female and a 19-year-old male had been shot. The female victim, identified as Alexis Delcoco, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The male victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information and/or video pertaining to this incident, please contact Detective Jeffrey Sendek (Jeffrey.Sendek@newcastlede.gov) or at 302-395-8130.

