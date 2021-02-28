Police: Shooting suspect stabbed 5 times by victim

article

Police are investigating after a domestic incident resulted in a shooting and a stabbing.

The incident happened at a home on the 700 block of E. Price Street at approximately 12:23 p.m.

Police say that during the incident, a 39-year-old male victim was shot once in the forehead. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center by police and placed in critical condition.

A 42-year-old male suspect, who police say was the shooter, was stabbed five times by the victim -- once in the left eye, left shoulder, mouth, and twice in the upper back.

He was also taken to Einstein Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. He is currently being treated and held as a prisoner.

The scene was held but no weapons have been recovered.

