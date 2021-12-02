Police: Stolen car crashes into police cruiser in South Philadelphia, officer hurt

article

A Philadelphia police officer was injured when authorities say his police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle at an intersection Thursday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

According to investigators, the 17th district officer was driving on Tasker Street just before 10:30 a.m. when a stolen vehicle collided with the patrol car at the intersection of 32nd Street.

Both cars were severely damaged during the crash and the driver of the stolen vehicle ran from the scene, police said.

The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately after the two-car crash.

