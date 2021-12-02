Pair of gunman open fire on man parking car in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man is expected to survive after he was shot several times while parking his car early Thursday morning in Frankford.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 30-year-old man was parking his car behind a home on the 5000 block of Haworth Street when a pair of gunmen flanked his car and opened fire.
The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Off-duty Philadelphia police officer shot in Hunting Park
- 2 killed in pair of overnight shootings in Philadelphia
- GameStop employee shot during attempted robbery in Lawncrest, police say
- Teen suspect identified in shooting death of Temple University student
- Suspect in custody after opening fire on police in shooting rampage near 69th Street Terminal, police say
Investigators estimated at least 20 shots were fired and said the victim may have been intentionally targeted.
Small said the shooting may have been captured on nearby private surveillance cameras in the area.
No description of the shooters has been provided by authorities.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement