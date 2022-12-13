Police: Stolen Kia involved in deadly crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, suspect on the run

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, 25th District officers and medics responded to the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before midnight.

First responders arrived on location and found a two-vehicle crash, Small said.

Police say a man was found lying in the northbound median between two northbound lanes. He was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m., according to Small.

Investigators say witnesses told authorities the man was a passenger who was ejected from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 29-year-old man in a Honda stopped at a red light northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard when a Kia traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear driver's side, police say.

According to Small, the Kia then lost control and flipped over several times, ejecting the passenger.

Authorities say the driver of the Kia got out of the vehicle and limped away from the scene of the crash.

Investigators later learned the Kia is in stolen status after being stolen two days prior from a few blocks away, per officials.

The driver of the Honda remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities, Small said.

The victim killed is a young man believed to be in his early 20s, but police have listed him as a John Doe, according to authorities.

Investigators believe speed is a factor in the crash due to the heavy damage the car sustained.

Small said several cell phones were recovered from the scene and police hope it can help them identify the driver and passenger.