Police stop man firing gun in Kensington after 15-year-old girl found shot nearby, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting on a Kensington street, where police say a teenage shooting victim was found.
According to authorities, just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of E Allegheny Avenue for a report of gunshots.
Officials say responding officers found a 15-year-old girl lying on G Street with a gunshot wound to both thighs.
She was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she is in critical condition, but expected to survive, police say.
Chief Inspector Scott Small says about 15 minutes later, police heard gunshots as they were investigating the scene.
Officers ran in the direction and found a 25-year-old man firing shots, police say.
According to Small, officers were able to get him to lay down and hand over his weapon.
Police say he was also shot in both legs and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Officials say investigators believe he was the one who was firing shots on the 800 block of E Allegheny, where the teenage girl was struck.
The man was also taken into custody, police say.
According to investigators, 14 spent shell casings were found at the scene.
Police say cars on E Allegheny Avenue were also struck by gunfire.
This is a developing story. Check for updates.