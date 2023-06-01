Video: Chaos erupts on SEPTA bus in Philadelphia after masked juveniles assault, shoot passengers, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public's help to identify a juvenile suspect related to a shooting.

According to officials, the shooting erupted on a SEPTA Route 33 bus on May 17, just before noon.

Police say a large group of juveniles wearing masks boarded the bus at the 20th and Diamond Street stop in North Philadelphia and immediately began attacking passengers.

Video surveillance of the incident was released by police on Thursday, showing chaos on the bus after the group boarded.

Officials say one of the juvenile suspects hit a passenger with a gun, causing it to discharge and hit two 18-year-old passengers in their legs.

After the shooting, the group got off the bus and fled west on the 2100 block of Diamond Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.