More than 40 shots fired in triple shooting outside Temple University Hospital emergency room, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that erupted outside a Philadelphia hospital early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, three men were shot on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue right outside the emergency entrance of Temple University Hospital around 12:30 a.m.

Officers from the 24th Philadelphia police district and Temple University police responded to the scene, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Authorities say an 18-year-old was shot in the hand, a 22-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 25-year-old man was shot in the face, back and arm.

According to Small, all three victims walked themselves into the emergency room for treatment and are in stable condition.

Police say more than 40 shots were fired, including bullets that struck the hospital building.

Investigators were observed on scene placing dozens of evidence markers down outside the hospital.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, police say.